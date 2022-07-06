Excitement builds at Eden for the return of first cruise ship in 27 months

Around Eden red polos will be pulled out of drawers as Cruise Eden volunteers prepare for the return of the first cruise ship in over two years.
Cruise Eden co-ordinator Debbie Meers excitement was building and they were really busy getting ready for the return of cruise ships, the first of which would be the Coral Princess on July 12.
"It will also be the first time the Welcome Centre has been used by cruise ship passengers too," Ms Meers said.
"We will have cruise markets under cover at the Welcome Centre and Cruise Eden volunteer ambassadors will be there to welcome everyone."
There are also a number of tours planned with three coached already booked for two-hour scenic tours in and around Eden, a tour to Merimbula, a cruise in Twofold Bay with Cat Balou, a photographic tour in Eden and another two tours on offer.
"As the ship berths at 9am the tugs will be putting on a display with their water cannons goings to welcome the 1500 passengers aboard the Coral Princess," Ms Meers said.
It is the Coral Princess' maiden voyage to Eden and plaques will be exchanged between the captain and a council representative, most likely the mayor, Russell Fitzpatrick.
Ms Meers said Eden was renowned for its warm welcome by the red shirted volunteers.
"If you would like to join as a volunteer or as a tour guide, I wuld be happy to have a chat," Ms Meers said.
Contact Debbie Meers at cruiseeden@visiteden.com.au
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
