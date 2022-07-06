Magnet
Home/News/Local News
Our Business

End of an era for Eden Smokehouse

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
Updated July 6 2022 - 6:03am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
End of the line: Award-winning gourmet food store Eden Smokehouse has reached the end of an era in delivering high quality smoked salmon to their local community and clients across the country.

The end of an era has come for award-winning gourmet food store Eden Smokehouse, with seafood becoming unaffordable and a "luxury" of the past.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amandine Ahrens

Amandine Ahrens

Journalist

I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Eden news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.