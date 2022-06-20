Far South Coast Careers Expo inspires region's young minds to dream big for the future

The inaugural Far South Coast Careers Expo was held in Bega on Friday, June 17 with students from across the region inspired by the many career paths available to them.
The expo was organised by the Far South Coast Careers Advisers Network in conjunction with Regional Industry Education Partnerships and the students in attendance were from high schools located from Batemans Bay to Eden.
Most of the students were in Year 10, with the exhibition providing information and assistance in planning for Years 11 and 12 as well as post-school opportunities.
One of the organisers and Eden Marine High School careers adviser Michelle Bond said the event was excellent and there was a lot of positive feedback from everyone involved.
Ms Bond said the students were able to get a better understanding of their future career progression, however the biggest hits on the day were the interactive ADF VR simulator and the TAFE truck driving simulator.
Students were also given the opportunity to jump inside a vehicle thanks to an exhibit from Bega Valley Motors who spoke to students about automotive mechanics, sales, admin, and servicing.
Ms Bond said in addition to the students who attended from all around the shire, there were an additional 30 odd members of the public who attended the Bega Showground and pavilion to meet organisations such as the Australian Defence Force, TAFE, Transport for NSW and other hands on post-school opportunities.
She said there were around an additional 20 people who attended the Bega Civic Centre for the university admissions presentation.
Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
