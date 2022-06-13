The pristine Sapphire Coast is home to the best oysters you can find on the NSW coast - and arguably Australia.
That's the basis for the development of the new Sapphire Coast Oyster Trail, officially launched on Friday at a special event at the Merimbula Visitor Information Centre.
The trail has been developed to firmly place oysters front and centre as a major drawcard for visitors to the region.
"The Sapphire Coast Oyster Trail is the first of its kind in Australia, promoting the region's oyster experiences to the visitor market under the Oyster Trail brand," said Anthony Osborne, Sapphire Coast Destination Marketing managing director.
"The trail is a collection of amazing oyster experiences on offer in the region, including farm gates, tours, tasting experiences and restaurants.
"It celebrates the quality of the region's world-renowned oysters, which undoubtedly come from some of the cleanest waters in Australia," Mr Osborne said.
Mr Osborne was joined by Bega Valley Shire Mayor Russell Fitzpatrick and local oyster industry and tourism representatives at Friday evening's launch event.
Guests heard of the marketing opportunities and materials on offer for the trail, while sampling the delights form the five key estuaries featured - Wonboyn Lake, Pambula Lake, Merimbula Lake, Nelson Lagoon and Wapengo Lake.
Oysters freshly shucked by Sue and Greg from Broadwater Oysters were accompanied by cocktails using North of Eden's "Oyster Shell" gin, beverages from Longstocking Brewery, and canapes by the team from Wheelers Seafood Restaurant.
Visitors can create their own bespoke Oyster Trail itinerary from the recently designed Sapphire Coast website, which showcases tourism-ready oyster experiences on offer in the Bega Valley Shire.
"The Sapphire Coast is uniquely placed with five key oyster-producing estuaries, all of which imbue a special flavour upon the oyster known as 'merroir'," Mr Osborne said.
"This unique taste is a drawcard for visitors, and will continue to be a focus of marketing the Oyster Trail in the future.
"Tourism is all about excelling at what makes you special. Not all visitors have to be a fan of eating oysters, but we know oysters are such great evidence of our untouched, pristine coastal landscape, that everyone can enjoy."
Sapphire Coast Wilderness Oysters chairman Greg Carton said the oyster industry and local tourism organisations had worked closely together over the past two years to lift the profile of the Sapphire Coast oyster brand.
"Our Sydney rock oysters are fed by the cleanest environment in New South Wales, and they have an exceptional reputation in the culinary world," Mr Carton said.
"Our oysters are served at the best restaurants in the nation's capital cities, and there is a big opportunity to tap into the growing tourism appetite for culinary experiences.
"The Sapphire Coast has a range of oyster farm gates and tour experiences along the coast, and oysters are a signature dish at restaurants in the region.
"We are hoping the Oyster Trail and continued investment in profiling oysters will be of great benefit to our industry and the local community," Mr Carton said.
For more information on the Sapphire Coast Oyster Trail, visit www.sapphirecoast.com.au/oysters.
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
