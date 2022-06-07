Community effort to save endangered koalas on Far South Coast; Australian Koala Foundation calls for protection act

Now considered at risk of becoming extinct, koalas have suffered a startling decline in numbers and distribution over the last two decades.
Following a final determination from the NSW Threatened Species Scientific Committee on May 20, the status of koalas was changed to endangered, noting habitat loss had significantly affected population numbers.
Numbers of the iconic marsupials are estimated to have fallen by 50 per cent over the last 20 years, the final determination noted.
According to the Australian Koala Foundation (AKF), in Eden-Monaro 61.6 per cent of original koala habitat remains, yet the population in the entire region is estimated to be down to 175-250 koalas.
Koalas in NSW face a range of threats, including habitat loss, human-induced climate change, disease, declining genetic diversity, vehicle strike, bushfire, and dog attack.
Exacerbated by the impact of the Black Summer bushfires, and combined with historic declines, these pressures mean that without intervention, koalas could be extinct in NSW by 2050.
A chance to learn more about the work being done by community and agencies to protect koalas on the NSW Far South Coast was held at the Murrah Hall on Saturday, June 4.
Hosted by Far South Coast Landcare Association, more than 70 people attended and heard the results of recent koala monitoring efforts, as well as learning about cultural burning and other environmental works happening to protect local koala populations.
There were presentations from five agencies including the Koala Action Network (KAN), South East Local Land Services, Firesticks Alliance, Department of Planning and Environment (DPE) and NSW Biodiversity Conservation Trust.
KAN volunteer Josie O'Connell said those attending were very engaged with the topics being discussed and the presentations.
Ms O'Connell said a small, low density koala population spanned the upper reaches of Dignams Creek near Gulaga Mountain, in Biamanga National Park, and there were clusters of known koalas there and in Murrah Flora Reserve.
"Most of our koalas are in national parks and preservation areas, but climate change, loss of habitat and fragmentations have had a serious impact," she said.
"We are working at building more habitat, trying to promote and organise tree planting, as well as rehabilitation projects on private property.
"There is a real risk they will become extinct and in a way there's a lot more to be known and learnt."
According to Ms O'Connell the collection of survey data, which has been ongoing for many years, combined with understanding the habitat and patterns of koalas, was crucial.
"Expanding on existing plots and surveying more over time means we will be able to analyse and make conclusions from that data, it's really important," she said.
Ms O'Connell said that partnership with Firesticks Alliance, an Indigenous led network aiming to re-invigorate the use of cultural burning, was very valuable in the efforts being made for koalas and associated land management.
"The network unanimously hugely supports Indigenous leadership on land koalas are based on, it is really important to us keep one eye all the time on how to enhance capacity for Indigenous community to take a leadership role in caring for koalas," she said.
According to the DPE, the NSW Koala Strategy is funded until 2026 and represents a $193.3 million commitment to deliver targeted conservation actions, working towards the goal of doubling koala numbers in NSW by 2050.
The four main pillars of the strategy are centred around koala habitat conservation, conservation through community action, safety and health of koala populations, and building knowledge and education.
Nature Conservation Council of NSW (NCC) spokesperson James Tremain said while the NSW Koala Strategy was "a piece in the puzzle", it was not adequately addressing the key threats.
"For too long environmental issues have been a third order concern. They need to address land clearance for agriculture, urbanisation and timber harvesting, there's a hell of a lot of work to do," he said.
Mr Tremain said that at a federal level, following Labor's election, the appointment of Tanya Plibersek as the Minister for the Environment and Water "could only be good".
"She is one of the government's most talented and experienced ministers, the appointment of her to this role signifies a renewed engagement by federal government on environmental issues, which the environment movement heartily welcomes," Mr Tremain said.
Chair of AKF Deborah Tabart said the fur trade between 1890-1930 couldn't be dismissed when looking at the low koala numbers on the Far South Coast, with millions of pelts shipped overseas.
Ms Tabart said while she believed recovery was possible for the species, a koala protection act was needed.
"There is habitat there, it's not all doom and gloom, but comes down to whether there is government will to make it happen," Ms Tabart said.
"They should be of ashamed, koalas were listed as as vulnerable in 2012, 10 years has passed with no recovery plan and now they are considered endangered.
"I don't see enough vision, it's piecemeal - how can anyone be confident the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act can protect koalas when there is land clearing, which is considered a threatening process, but doesn't actually call in action, only a minister can do that.
"In 33 years I have never seen action called in once. The legislation is skewed in favour of industry.
"We have the opportunity of preserving biodiversity, but if keep doing what we are doing, we won't. There is still not enough spearheaded logic and we are going to watch them to decline, as seen in your area.
"We are at war with mother nature, 85 per cent of the world's forest are gone," she said.
Aside from the efforts being made on a community level, Ms Tabart said koalas needed cooperation between state agencies and private landholders interested in protecting biodiversity.
"The local member should consider the koalas as their constituents and have a map of koala habitat on their wall, there has to be sympathetic zoning across the whole shire," she said.
"There is always room for hope, I still have that," Ms Tabart said.
The Far South Coast Koala Action Network welcomes new members who may like to volunteer or contribute to conservation projects, or receive updates about the activities of the group: koala.action.network@gmail.com.
Regional journalist covering the Far South Coast of NSW.
