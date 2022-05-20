Magnet
Sunken Eden boat's 50 tonnes of fish waste to be removed

Updated May 20 2022 - 7:07am, first published 7:02am
Bega Valley Shire Council and the NSW Environmental Protection Agency are working to safely remove fish waste from a vessel that sank at Eden Wharf in April.

