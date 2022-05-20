Sunken Eden boat's 50 tonnes of fish waste to be removed

Bega Valley Shire Council and the NSW Environmental Protection Agency are working to safely remove fish waste from a vessel that sank at Eden Wharf in April.
Approximately 50 tonnes of salmon fish waste are planned to be extracted from the Janet 1 over the coming days, aiming for Sunday and Monday, May 22-23, pending availability of specialist equipment.
The extracted fish waste will be taken to the Eden Waste and Recycling Facility for initial processing and then transported in a watertight semi-trailer to a specialised processing facility outside of the Bega Valley.
Eden residents may notice an odour during passage of the fish waste through town, and while it is being processed at the waste and recycling facility.
Some residents have apparently noticed an odour in recent days following the re-floating of the vessel in preparation for a salvage operation.
Bega Valley Shire Council is working closely with the NSW Environmental Protection Agency, the Port Authority of NSW and Cleanaway to ensure protection of local environments and minimal disruption to the community during this process.
