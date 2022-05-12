Magnet
Home/News/Local News

North of Eden Gin and HMAS Supply raise $1800 for Eden Whale Festival

Ellouise Bailey
By Ellouise Bailey
Updated May 18 2022 - 6:53am, first published May 12 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

North of Eden Gin and the crew members of HMAS Supply II have together raised $1800 to go directly towards the Eden Whale Festival.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellouise Bailey

Ellouise Bailey

Jounalist

Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Eden news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.