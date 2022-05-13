Magnet
Home/News/Local News
Photos

YOUR PHOTOS: Bega Valley community reports back on HMAS Supply II visit to Eden port

Updated May 18 2022 - 6:53am, first published May 13 2022 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

HMAS Supply II held its first open day for the community on Wednesday, May 11, with many people heading out to get a rare opportunity to get on board the auxiliary replenishing naval vessel.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Eden news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.