Magnet
Home/News/Local News
Photos

HMAS Supply II visits ceremonial home port of Eden

Ellouise Bailey
By Ellouise Bailey
Updated May 11 2022 - 6:31am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HOMEBOUND: Commanding Officer Supply II Captain Ben Hissink in front of the ship docked at the Eden cruise wharf on Wednesday, May 11. Eden is the ship's ceremonial home port. Photo: Ellouise Bailey

Commanding Officer of HMAS Supply II Captain Ben Hissink is no stranger to the Bega Valley. He grew up in Tanja, attended primary school at Tanja Public and spent a year at Bega High before moving to Canberra with his family.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellouise Bailey

Ellouise Bailey

Jounalist

Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Eden news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.