Magnet
Home/News/Local News

Eden Combined Churches Debutante Ball (April 21)

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated May 5 2022 - 4:36am, first published May 4 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It took four attempts to hold the Eden Combined Churches Debutante Ball before a successful and enjoyable event took place at Oaklands over two nights, April 21, 22.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denise Dion

Denise Dion

Senior Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Eden news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.