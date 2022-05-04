Eden Combined Churches Debutante Ball (April 21)

It took four attempts to hold the Eden Combined Churches Debutante Ball before a successful and enjoyable event took place at Oaklands over two nights, April 21, 22.
One of the organisers Pam Inwood said COVID lockdowns prevented the ball going ahead in June 2021 as originally planned, then in spring 2021 and also in February 2022.
Ms Inwood said it had been stressful, there were tears at times and in the end they were sweating on everything working out for April.
"There were so many cancellations of hairdressing appointments. The flower girls dresses had already been bought. Fortunately they didn't get any bigger and were just a bit shorter than originally planned," Ms Inwood said.
There was relief all round for the organising committee of Pam Inwood, and Dave Boulton (dance teachers), Anne Flint, Ruth Fletcher and Flo Young.
Ms Young has been associated with the deb balls for 28 years now and along with the other organisers was thanked by Ciara Maher and Mataya Barber on behalf of the group.
The cake was cut by Shakaya Simpson and Jake Griffin
"The atmosphere was fantastic on the two nights, they remembered their dances and were presented to Reverend Rod and Christene Oldfield of the Sapphire Coast Anglian Parish.
After the debutantes and their partners performed the three traditional deb ball dances - including the Pride of Erin - they got their parents, grand parents or supporters to join them on the dance floor.
