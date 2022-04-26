Magnet
Home/News/Local News

Towamba Spinners keep spinning

Leah Szanto
By Leah Szanto
Updated April 27 2022 - 6:41am, first published April 26 2022 - 5:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Towamba Spinners.Back: Donna Schumann, Doreen Doughty, Sally Mirams, Nyrella Hagenaar, Margaret Pardew. Front: Rhonda Mason, Phyllis South, Danna Hadley, Pam Bradford. Photo supplied

Founded in 1983, the Towamba Spinners has provided a great support and social network for women living in a somewhat isolated part of the Far South Coast region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leah Szanto

Leah Szanto

Journalist

Leah Szanto is a regional journalist covering the Far South Coast of New South Wales. If you would like to share your story, get in touch: 0428 194 573 or email leah.szanto@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Eden news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.