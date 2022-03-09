Mountain bikers skilled up to instruct, Eden trails construction to start

news, local-news,

Ten people completed training to become AusCycling instructors at the new Eden Barclay Street Club Rooms on Sunday, February 27. The MTB Instructor Foundation Course equipped participants from Eden, Merimbula and Tathra with the necessary skills to teach others the key skills and tactics of mountain biking. Eden Mountain Bike Club spokesperson Stan Soroka said the new local instructors would feature in coming events to be hosted monthly by the club. "We are gearing up for the new trails to be opened early in 2023, we are getting really active now," Stan said. READ MORE: Eden 'positioned perfectly' as potential world class mountain bike destination Stan said construction on the trails was due to start, with hopes development of the project would attract recreational mountain bikers in vast numbers and become an economic driver for the Far South Coast region. There will be 14 trails constructed to the west and north west of Eden between the Princes Highway and Nethercote Rd. A second round of the MTB Instructor Foundation Course will be held locally in July, giving the opportunity for more people to become instructors. AusCycling also ran education programs at local schools while visiting the region, encouraging young people to develop their riding skills, confidence and independence. Eden Mountain Bike Club will soon have dates available for sessions for beginner, female only and more advanced coaching clinics. Private lessons will be available for groups or individuals. Please contact Eden Mountain Bike Club secretary on 0488 943 371 to learn more. Eden Mountain Bike Club gave special thanks to Bega Valley Shire Council, Eden AFL Club, Tarryn Lucas Fitness, Merimbula Chamber of Commerce, Sprout Catering, Rewild Training and Forestry Corporation of NSW for their continued support. Read also:

