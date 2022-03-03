THIS IS EDEN... with Angela George of Eden Killer Whale Museum

news, local-news,

How long have you lived/worked in Eden? How long is a piece of string? I suppose it depends on your definition of 'local'. I was born and raised in Pambula, went to high school in Eden, Mum was born and raised in Eden, my grandparents lived on the Lookout from the 1930s (Pop was a sleeper cutter, so they camped in the bush for a few years before that), we (hubby, kids and I) moved here from Broadwater about 15 odd years ago, and I first started working at the Eden Killer Whale Museum in the mid-1990s (the Magnet before that). What do you like most about your job? Learning and being challenged - with heritage management, new things always crop up to show you how much you don't know or to make you step back and reassess your attitudes and opinions. What do you like least? Never having enough time. There are so many important 'on the edge of no return' cultural heritage issues confronting our region at the moment, things that are teetering between delivering long term economic strength and growth to the area and ripping the rug out from underneath it now and into the future. We need to take the time to be certain we're not letting decision makers sacrifice our community's soul just for a fast buck today. What's your favourite place in the Bega Valley? How can anyone limit it to just one? Pambula River Mouth has to be at the top of my list - so much of my life has been tied up with that place that if I had to choose my sacred spot, that would be it. That said though, Asling's Beach Rock Pool, the wharf area and Nullica are definitely pretty damn close. And I can never forget the view from the highway at top of the hill south of the Boydtown turnoff where you get the first glimpses of the Bay - when I was living in Melbourne first for uni and then work, that sight meant I was home. If you won $1million what would you do? After giving our house a new kitchen (I've been whinging about it for more than a decade), I'd set up a community fund to help protect our cultural heritage. One thing you cannot live without? My family, my friends, and my balance - I'm greedy, I can't choose just one! Three words that describe Eden best? Tenacious, stunning, real. What does Eden need most as a community? Our youth - they are the next cog in the wheel that will keep our community turning. So many of our younger residents leave the area for education and employment. We need to give them the ability to stay or the reasons to return. Read also: South Coast start-up looks to cast line further afield; marine waste compost innovation 'great potential for Eden' John Blay's 'Wild Nature' to be launched, completing natural history trilogy of South East Forests

OUR PEOPLE THIS IS EDEN... with Angela George of Eden Killer Whale Museum