Eden's Welcome Centre continues its award-winning run

news, local-news,

The Eden Cruise Terminal and Welcome Centre has continued its run of success, with the Port Authority of NSW picking up a further award for the facility recently. The terminal was highly commended in the Australian Shipping & Maritime Industry Awards Port/Terminal of the Year category which fields national nominations. The award comes on the back of Cox Architecture, the designers of Eden Port Welcome Centre, winning the Excellence in the Use of Timber products (Recycled Timber) award at the Timber Design Awards late last year and the Eden Visitor Information Centre taking out a Judges' Star Award at the NSW Tourism Awards last month. Port Authority of NSW CEO Philip Holliday said the Eden Welcome Centre, a maritime, cruise and tourist facility had heralded a new era for tourism for the Sapphire Coast when opened last year. "The multi-million wharf extension allows passenger vessels up to 325 metres in length to berth right alongside," Mr Holliday said. "When cruise resumes Eden will experience an increasing visitation of cruise ships and opportunities for local businesses to grow further, driving economic growth in the region, as well as job creation in the tourism, hospitality and stevedoring industries. "To that end the Eden Visitor Information Centre is already recognised by tourism award judges for its excellent service with the Judges' Star award. "This is a deserved acknowledgement of the great work the Eden Visitor Information Centre does for the Sapphire Coast community, which we are proud to support. "The Eden Visitor Information Centre has already proved its value to the region and will continue to be a critical part of the community's recovery from the bushfires and impacts of COVID and it will play a vital role in welcoming cruise ships back when cruising returns," Mr Halliday said. The Timber Design Awards recognise the use of recycled hardwoods at the Welcome Centre, celebrating the local timber industry. The building form and cladding are a nod to the maritime fishing industry. The interior staircase is made from recycled ironbark and tallowwood from local decommissioned piers. "It really is a striking building and the architects have done a wonderful job in bringing in recycled timber, including pieces that bear the markings of teredo worms from their previous life underwater," Mr Holliday said. READ ALSO: Cox Architecture said each piece of timber had its own story, where the marking cuts and imperfections were celebrated throughout. "The recycled ironbark beams and columns are from a multitude of locations within NSW and Victoria and have unique tool cut marks from when the timber was originally cut by hand," the company said. "The balcony's ironbark joists are from a warehouse in Brisbane, and the 25mm recycled ironbark decking is from the Hawkesbury River." Eden Visitor Information Centre Manager Clair Mudaliar said each and every day multiple visitors ask about the building and the origins of the timber, as well as the design. "They all want to know how old the timbers are and where they are from," Ms Mudaliar said. "There's a lot of interest in the structure itself and we've hosted a number of groups through the building just focusing on the timbers and the structures. "We had a feeling it would become an icon in itself and it really has," Ms Mudaliar said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/HJKdXpzXdCqQNEEJgi9knT/788f002c-1c8c-43c5-8c1c-83c1294cf92b.jpg/r3_62_1198_737_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg