Mayor Fitzpatrick says 'stability and knowledge' needed to serve community

Cr Russell Fitzpatrick says it has been an honour to serve as Bega Valley mayor, and believes his role in helping serve the needs of the community is not yet over.
Cr Fitzpatrick was first elected to the council in 2009 and has served as mayor for the past four years.
He was keen to continue advocating for the community, as mayor or otherwise.
"I don't necessarily think I should be mayor, I just think that I've got the stability and the knowledge there since 2009, of council's operations, what needs to be done, and what continues to be needed," he said.
On Saturday, September 14, Bega Valley residents and ratepayers will vote for eight councillors, and for the first time will vote separately for the mayor.
Cr Fitzpatrick said, during his time, council had increased roadworks dramatically, but acknowledged it came at a cost with recent rates increases.
"Local government, especially in rural NSW, is severely disadvantaged, and you've only got to look at the revenue from taxation," Cr Fitzpatrick said.
"It should be one per cent we're getting, and we're getting 0.5, so we receive about $8 million a year in financial assistance grants, and if it was one per cent we'd be getting around $17 million.
"So that's how much off we are, and the rate increase is basically to cover that."
Cr Fitzpatrick said he knew people already had difficulties with the special rate variation (SRV) rise - which amounted to a 24 per cent increase in 2023-24 inclusive of a 4.1 per cent rate peg, and a further 19.6 per cent in 2024-25.
However, he said council had a responsibility to maintain assets, and said the alternative to the rates increase was to let assets fall down, or consider letting some assets go.
"Which swimming pools are you going to close, which libraries are you going to close, what roads are you not going to maintain?" he questioned, noting how the community would be in uproar if services were removed.
Cr Fitzpatrick said while he wanted to see solutions to the housing crisis, he noted it would only happen by looking at current legislation and regulations in place, and changing those to help homeowners.
"[We need] change to make regulations easier from the state governments through either the planning, or the federal government [which will] make it easier for people to get on with their life," he said.
"People should know what they're up for at the start [regarding] where they've bought their land and what the rating is, like a Bushfire Attack Level rating.
"I've got people who can't build on their block of land in urban areas because they've got a flame zone rating and the building materials cost $100,000 more to build their house, so they can't afford to build it."
Cr Fitzpatrick said building legislation was "one size fits all across the state" and shared how he wanted it to become more centred around the actual areas being developed.
