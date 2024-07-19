Have your say on Snug Cove Eden marina proposal

Concept plans for new marina facilities and boating infrastructure upgrades at Eden have been revealed.
Transport for NSW, in partnership with the Bega Valley Shire Council, said it was planning the public domain upgrades in Snug Cove, behind the recently completed wave attenuator.
While funding for the proposed works was not yet secured, the community was being invited to share its thoughts as part of the review of environmental factors process.
According to the project documents, the project would include 79 floating vessel berths, landscaping to improve the Snug Cove public domain area, and a maritime ancillary building with offices, amenities, laundry, workshop, storage and multi-use rooms.
The latest plans for Snug Cove's development will not include the old hospitality area which was transferred to Eden Local Aboriginal Land Council.
Transport said it had applied for funding through the Australian government's $400million regional Precincts and Partnerships Program (rPPP) and was awaiting a decision.
"While we wait for the rPPP outcome, we are now at the stage of public consultation on the Review of Environmental Factors planning approval, which sets out the environmental assessment and concept plans for the development should the funding become available," a project spokesperson said.
"We want to hear from the community-at-large on what it thinks about this proposal."
A "community update" will begin appearing in letterboxes this week, with details on the project's proposed outcomes and how to have your say.
There will also be drop-in information sessions to be held at the Eden Welcome Centre, on Thursday, July 25 (6-8pm); and Saturday July 27 (4-6pm).
All submissions will be reviewed by Transport for NSW and a detailed response will then be prepared to capture key issues raised by the public.
Click here for full details on the project. Submissions are welcome until August 5.
