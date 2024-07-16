Winter School Holiday Fishing Comp landing some top catches

The 2024 Sapphire Coast Winter School Holiday Junior Fishing Competition is fishing very well for the kids participating.
There are reportedly more than 200 entries, which is great to see, and there have been some exceptional catches from pictures being shared on Facebook.
The outside flathead fishing is getting harder, the big sand and tiger flathead are thinning out. There are more undersized flathead being caught in the mix now, still fish to 40cm but fewer of them from reports coming in.
There are also a few flying gurnard being caught and odd gummy sharks while targeting those flathead. The best depths are around that 40-meter mark and just north of Tura Heads to Long Point Merimbula is where most are fishing.
Our reefs are still fishing well, with good numbers of pan size snapper, morwong, nannygai and a few leatherjackets being caught on the reefs from North Head at Eden, to White rocks at Tathra. Fresh squid and fish baits on paternoster rigs are catching these fish.
Our estuaries are still firing. It is so good to see some of the pictures of the different species our kids are catching in this July holidays competition.
There is still plenty of salmon being caught in the Pambula river system. There have also been some very nice yellowfin bream being caught at the river mouth on a falling tide.
The Merimbula front lake is giving up some nice bream also, with a few trevally and occasional blackfish. Fresh nippers as bait on a falling tide is catching these fish. The top lake Merimbula is still producing salmon, trevally, a few tailor and odd dusky flathead, fishing a rising tide and using blade and squidtrex lures.
The game fishing looks like it might be over for us, the bluefin are off Sydney at the moment. There might be an odd straggler with some albacore for those that venture out, but the weather seems to be against those that try.
The Merimbula Big Game and Lakes Angling Club species this month is Australian salmon, drawn at the end of July.
The club is also getting ready for its annual presentation night to be held at the Lake View Hotel on August 10, starting at 6pm. Names can be put on a sheet at the club rooms, which are open every Friday night from 6pm.
