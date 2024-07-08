Shorebirds success soaring thanks to the South Coast Shorebird Recovery Program

Several beach-nesting bird species on the south coast have experienced positive growth over the most recent nesting season.
Species such as the Pied Oystercatchers, Hooded Plovers and Little Terns have been seen in much greater numbers than previous years.
Volunteers, National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) staff and other stakeholders have been monitoring nesting birds, nests and chicks around the clock;
Thanks to them, the program has observed 67 Pied Oystercatcher pairs which fledged 45 chicks.
It was an especially encouraging season for Pied Oystercatchers at Baragoot Beach near Bermagui, where locals reported the first successful nesting of these birds in over 18 years.
Hooded Plovers had an exceptional season, with 17 chicks fledged from 27 breeding pairs.
Hooded Plovers are listed as Critically Endangered in New South Wales, and a recent census estimate puts the current population in the state at only 65 birds.
Little Terns also had a great success with over 260 breeding pairs and around 170 fledglings on the south coast.
At Shoalhaven Heads alone, more than 100 breeding pairs returned to nest and produced close to 120 fledglings, making this the second most successful breeding colony in NSW for the season.
Dr Michael Holland MP, Member for Bega, said the results were "uplifting".
"Given the endangered nature of several species of beach-nesting birds, we are always hoping for a prosperous season for these animals, and we could not be happier with the results we have seen over the past six months," he said.
"The South Coast Shorebird Recovery Program was formed in 1999 and has always relied on the unwavering dedication of our volunteers, we would like to thank all these volunteers and stakeholders for their commitment to the preservation of these birds."
Beach-nesting birds are vulnerable to a wide range of threats, including native and introduced predators, crushing and disturbance from vehicles, humans and domestic dogs, flooding of nesting sites and adverse weather conditions.
It is vital that beach goers understand the impact they can have on the breeding success of these endangered creatures, and how easy it is to help.
When attending beaches during breeding season people should:
For more information on beach-nesting birds in NSW, visit Share the Shore.
