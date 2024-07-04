Magnet
Magnet
'This is closing the gap,' schools learn culture at Jigamy NAIDOC event

Jimmy Parker
By Jimmy Parker
Updated July 10 2024 - 11:28am, first published July 4 2024 - 5:29pm
Uncle BJ Cruse, Aunty Deb Timms, and Dre Wicks collectively hoped the visiting school children to Jigamy's NAIDOC event would leave with a better understanding of Indigenous culture and its people.

