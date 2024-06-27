Women encouraged to represent their communities on council

Women across the Far South Coast with an interest in local government are being invited to a forum in Bega in July.
Bega Valley Shire Council will be hosting a forum on Saturday, July 13, for women in the shire, and neighbouring council areas, interested in representing their community as a councillor.
Local government elections will be held on September 14. Nominations to be a candidate will open on August 5.
For any women considering standing for council, or just to learn more about what's involved, the NSW branch of the Australian Local Government Women's Association will be hosting the forum.
Bega Valley Shire Council's CEO, Anthony McMahon said all women interested in becoming a candidate in the 2024 local government elections were encouraged to attend.
"Guest speakers will address the roles and responsibilities of an elected official and attendees will have the opportunity to network with other local women leaders," Mr McMahon said.
"Being a councillor is a rewarding opportunity that allows you to influence important decisions, develop skills and engage directly with your community.
"There are no special qualifications to become a councillor other than a desire and enthusiasm to serve your community.
"If you are eligible to vote at an election for your council, you are eligible to stand as a candidate for election to the council."
Women in the Bega Valley and neighbouring councils interested in attending the forum can do so by registering via the BVSC website.
