Is it time to switch to a laser welder?
As a seasoned welder, you might be well-accustomed to your traditional arc weldor, but is it really the best option out there for you?
Maybe you've tried a few other welding processes like MIG or TIG. But trust us when we say nothing compares to the laser welder - the future of welding!
We know we're hyping it up, and everything has pros and cons, but before you say no, let us give you a few reasons why you should start using a laser welder.
Okay, firstly, what is a laser welder, and how does it differ from other welders? It might surprise you, but laser welding technology has actually been around for a long time. The first laser welding experiments were done in 1962, which means that laser welding has been around for almost 60 years now.
These days, laser welding technology has improved remarkably, providing welders with a process that can do it all, from precision welding on lighter materials like aluminium to. Laser welding machines use highly focused light to melt metal and join it together. Here's how they work.
Talking about lasers sounds like we're in a sci-fi film, but the technology is actually fairly simple. By concentrating a beam of light onto metal, laser welders can reach extreme heat that almost instantly melts the metal at that point.
This works really well on thinner metals, which melt a lot faster, allowing the welder to move along the metal more quickly.
So now that you know what a laser welder is, here's why we think you should start using one:
Laser welding isn't a one-material welder. It works on a variety of materials, including your rarer materials, such as titanium, Inconel, aluminium, copper, and molybdenum. It's also great for joining reflective and non-reflective metals together, which can be a mission with other welders.
Laser welders are so precise they're the preferred welding method for medical device components. This includes parts like microfluidics and other surgical equipment. It's great for welding small and hard-to-reach places making it the ideal welding option for tough, tight welds.
We know what you're thinking, it's great for the small welds on thinner metal, but how does it handle the thicker, denser metals? Surprisingly well in our opinion. You simply need to set your beam right and it might take a second longer to weld but it gets the job done.
Welding with an arc welder can be inconsistent, especially as a beginner who is still learning to strike. However, with a laser weld, you can get a consistent weld everytime because of how easy it is to use.
You're probably familiar with an easy-to-control welding machine, as most welders are designed for ease of use these days. But we still have to say it. Laser welders are really easy to control.
Their system parameters can be set to your preferences, which will allow you to simply turn on the machine and start welding. And, if you need to change them, the digital control panel makes this effortless.
Welding with traditional welders used to take pretty long, especially because you need to get the strike right to avoid sticking, and then you have to clean your weld afterwards, too. With a laser welder, you just need to wait for the melt pool to form, and then you're off.
What's great about laser welding is it can be done anywhere as long as you have electricity. That means you can weld at the top of a skyscraper or in the glove box of a car.
Have you ever been able to see the inside of a car factory? These days, machines are doing most of the work! What's epic about laser welding machines is that they can be seamlessly integrated with robots or CNC machines.
This provides your machines with a reliable welder that'll boost their productivity and give you quality welds consistently.
Because laser welding is fast, controllable, and provides a consistent, high-quality weld, it becomes a more cost-effective option. It's the one welder to rule them all! Although it might seem expensive upfront, the benefits can pay off eventually.
Can you see why we're so pro laser welders? They're efficient, effective, and downright awesome! If you're anything like us, we value consistency and quality, which both come with the laser welder.
So, what are you waiting for? Upgrade your welding game today and step into the future of welding!
