VR headset and smoke machine teaches peers about being disaster ready

A student wore a VR headset while he explored nature, another discussed their sustainable fishing lures, while a smoke machine recreated the visibility in a bushfire.
At a special presentation on Monday, June 24, Year 9 Lumen Christi students were the teachers - sharing lessons on how to deal with disasters, prevent them in the future, and the importance of sustainability.
They used their creativity to make teaching aids for their fellow peers, sharing the accumulative results with a class of Year 7 students on Monday, June 24.
The project was a collaboration between the Eden Community Access Centre Disaster Risk Reduction team and Lumen Christi Catholic College.
The Kids Teaching Kids Project saw students invest in a semester of research and excursions as part of their PBL (Project Based Learning) program.
Some of the school trips included Yandama On Country with Nathan Lygon, The Crossing in Bermagui, hands-on horticulture with Grow the Future, Panboola Wetlands fire retardant plants, and SES and RFS conversations.
The six groups showed what they had learnt through different creative mediums including digital presentations, a short film with pop quiz ending, virtual reality headset with informational pop-ups throughout, fishing lure design and build, and a couple of websites.
Jack, one of the Year 9 participants in the sustainable fishing lure group, said he hoped they could persuade people from changing their habits from buying plastic lures.
"The wooden lure is better than the soft plastic lures or metal lures which ruin ecosystems in the oceans," he said, before pointing out the impressive catches the team had achieved with their creations.
"The way we made our fishing lure was with old pieces of timber that would have ended in the bin, taking up space in landfill, and the fishing lure itself is made of softwood so if the line breaks off, it will break down."
Students Maddie and Sophie captivated the audience with their presentation by saying there was a 40 per cent chance a potentially destructive tsunami would hit the Bega Valley in the next 50 years.
"If a land-threat tsunami is likely, move to higher ground - at least 10 metres above sea level or one kilometre from the coast and rivers," the team shared, and said it was important to plan ahead and make an escape plan.
Carol Ahern, the youth project coordinator for Eden Community Access Centre, said she was quite impressed with their efforts over the eight weeks of classes, and hoped the kids would be better prepared.
"I am sure they are prepared for the next disaster, whatever that may be," she said.
