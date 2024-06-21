Cold night out raises $53,000 for Far South Coast crisis support

Nine leaders from the Far South Coast swapped the comfort of their warm beds to spend the night on cold concrete to raise homelessness awareness.
Temperatures plummeted to 3.5 degrees Celsius in Merimbula over the evening of June 20/21 for the Vinnies CEO Sleepout.
The event invited business and community leaders to share an uncomfortable evening outside, similar but not equal to those experiencing homelessness on our streets.
Together, the group raised over $53,000, with the top fundraiser of the event being Stephen Pope with $11,633 currently logged.
Nationally, 1592 CEOs and leaders have raised more than $8million with 39,701 supporters.
The funds raised will go towards tailored relief and crisis support for people experiencing or at risk of homelessness in the Far South Coast region covering Batemans Bay to Eden.
Corinne Brown, a Vinnies regional support officer, said over the past financial year, Vinnies had assisted more than 600 people sleeping rough in the bush, their cars, or caravan parks in the Far South Coast region.
"We cannot fix the housing crisis but with the help of the funds raised we can provide emergency accommodation for those without a secure place to live and prevent those on the brink of homelessness from falling through the cracks", she said.
Mayor Russell Fitzpatrick, Stephen Pope from Pope Logging, Kristy Martin from Insurance Advisernet, Jacob Muthsam from Inspirations Paint Bega, Damien Foley from Club Sapphire Merimbula and Jacqui Foley from Wheeler's Seafood Restaurant, participated.
Mr Foley said he hoped the event would help to assist addressing the issue of homelessness across the NSW Far South Coast.
"I don't want us to sound like we were doing it tough because the people we are trying to help are doing it much tougher. Hopefully we raised some awareness and much needed funds," he said.
"We are so thankful to all of our sponsors, and it's really their contribution that will make a difference, and we can't thank them enough for their support."
They also tuned into the CEO Sleepout event virtually being held at Australian Parliament House as part of the national program of events happening around Australia.
Participants had the opportunity to hear from a person who has faced homelessness, gaining insight into his lived experience.
Fundraising for Vinnies CEO Sleepout will continue until July 31. To donate call 13 18 12 or visit: www.ceosleepout.org.au/event/act and search for your favourite leader from the South Coast.
