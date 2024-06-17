The microfinance investment model: What is it and how can you get involved?

This is branded content.
Investment usually involves big numbers. Big corporations, big budgets and big returns on investment. But what about the little guy? The educated, driven people of the world with big ideas but no capital to get it off the ground?
Or even those that just want access to the typical banking services that we might take for granted. That is the premise of microfinance investment, where those with money can back the little guy through micro loans for developing countries and get a healthy return on their investment in the process.
Here's a little more info about the unique concept of microfinance loans and how they can benefit both lenders and borrowers alike.
Accessing banks and financial products and services may seem simple for those living in first world countries, but for many people around the world this level of access is not as straightforward.
In fact, almost a third of the world's population is considered 'unbanked', which means they do not have basic access to traditional banking systems and services including savings accounts, loans, fund transfers, small credit lines, and insurance.
Several factors contribute to this status, including socioeconomic challenges such as limited education, poverty, and lack of access to nearby bank branches.
Other reasons include a lack of assets to serve as collateral, distrust of the banking system, or high minimum opening balances required by traditional banks.
This unbanked status holds these people back dramatically, from simple money management to the ability to own property, start their own business(es) and improve their economic position.
By offering these essential financial products, microfinance helps recipients grow and stabilise their economic standing.
The concept of microfinance is rooted in providing opportunities rather than charity. Unlike donations, microloans operate as standard investments where the loan is repaid once the borrower starts generating higher profits.
This model empowers entrepreneurs to help themselves by using the loan to fund their start-up or trade.
The majority of microfinancing operations occur in developing countries like Bangladesh, Cambodia, India, Afghanistan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Indonesia, and Ecuador.
It is becoming more and more popular as well, with recent data showing that the global microfinance market was valued at approximately $187 billion in 2022, a number that is only rising with projections showing that this figure will exceed $488 billion by 2030.
Microfinance institutions are bound by ethical lending practices which means the loans are designed to support and empower the borrower, rather than exploit them.
For the borrower, it enables them to access financial services that would otherwise be out of reach. This is about more than borrowing money to purchase a vehicle or home, it is about gaining access to financial products that enable them to start or grow a small business.
Essentially, it operates under the old principle that it is better to teach a man to fish, rather than giving them a fish.
For example, a borrower could access finance for agriculture equipment like irrigation and machinery to harvest produce. This would enable them to better feed their local community, growing and expanding their operation.
The loan would be paid back with the added interest, allowing the lender to make a profit while also affecting some good in the world.
Lenders get the peace of mind knowing their money is being put toward ethical causes and that the loans are paid and then re-paid in a way that supports sustainable growth, not putting additional financial strain on the borrower,
There is also a high demand for microfinance around the world, with such a staggering percentage of people remaining unbanked or locked out of a range of financial products that prevents them from getting ahead.
So, there are almost limitless opportunities to support this unbanked population, contribute toward the development of communities and help foster economic stability at the same time.
While the concept of microfinance looks extremely attractive on the surface, there is no such thing as a perfect investment and potential investors should also consider the risks involved with this model as well.
For example, has the borrower already accessed a microfinance loan and is seeking additional finance? Without this transparency, the borrower could become overloaded with debt and be unable to service the repayments.
Speaking of transparency, the MFI should be willing to disclose all prices, instalments, terms and conditions of its financial products to both the investor and the borrower. Any non-disclosure of these critical terms is a red flag.
The MFI should also have a clear code of conduct outlining ethical practices and a customer complaints mechanism, otherwise they may not be reputable which could spell danger for the investor and the borrower.
The first step is to choose the MFI company and platform to go through, and that will require due diligence and a bit of homework.
Not every MFI is born equal and some have different track records when it comes to ethical standards and transparent policies. Reading reviews will help give you a better view of their reputation along with crucial aspects like loan terms, interest rates and repayment plans.
It's also advisable to just dip your toes in the water to begin with and start small. This will enable you to gain experience in this space, reduce the risks involved and give you the confidence to make larger investments in the future.
Finally, it is recommended to entrench yourself in the industry and network with other investors to learn about their experiences, gaining invaluable insights and advice to help develop your knowledge and confidence.
As long as you do your research and network with other investors, the microfinance sector can be a meaningful and rewarding way to invest your money while making a difference in communities around the world at the same time.
Just ensure you are aware of the risks and benefits involved in this investment model and make an assured and informed decision that aligns with your personal financial and ethical goals. Done right, microfinance can deliver rewards in more ways than just growing your wealth.
It can help elevate the most underserved regions in the world, fostering growth and stability, one loan at a time.

