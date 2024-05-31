Eden community-focused store swaps jigsaws and books with locals for free

Books stood like soldiers in perfect formation on one shelf, and fell like a broken accordion on another, from vintage Buffalo Bill antics to modern romances, books were everywhere.
Yet this small store on Chandos Street in Eden wasn't just a bookstore, nor was it a winery with the number of glasses it held, nor a coffee store with its mug collection.
The shop is called Imagine EDEN, and Joanne Korner, who was behind the counter, said it was established to help the community by providing an outlet to sell wares no longer wanted, and provide a platform for Eden artists wanting to sell their creations.
"It's good to give them somewhere to sell their gear instead of just making them and putting them in a cupboard," Jo said, as she pointed to scrapbook cards, locally-made jewellery, and a wind mobile.
Lying in the front cabinet was a collection of handmade wands made from found sticks, some with elbow joints, all covered in twisted ribbon with crystal ends and delicate details.
They were created by The Wandering Angell, a bubbly lady from Eden whose passion for handcrafting and nature led her to develop and design each wand using fallen twigs and polymer clay.
"When you're stressed, you're supposed to be able to balance the wand and find the centre point, [allowing you] to self-centre," The Wandering Angell said, sharing how it would be great for those with sensory processing sensitivities.
"Jo takes people for who they are, without Jo and the shop, I'd be sitting at home depressed," she said with a heartfelt smile.
Due to the multitude of books and jigsaw puzzles, Jo said she offered the opportunity for locals to swap a book or jigsaw from their collection with one from the store, similar to a street library.
"As long as my rent's paid once a month, I'm not here to make money, I'm just the middle man. People bring it in, people take it out, and I just like to be charitable," Jo said.
"It's amazing what people want, I go to throw things out because it's been sitting here so long, and they come in and say, 'I've been looking for one of those for years', and I just happen to have one."
