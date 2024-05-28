Reduced speed limits at several locations in Pambula, Broadwater

Motorists will soon experience safer journeys in Pambula and Broadwater with the speed limit set to be reduced at various locations.
A Transport for NSW spokesperson said from Monday June 3, the speed limit would drop at four locations to improve safety for road users by reducing the risk of crashes and improving access to local roads.
"The review of these speed zones was initiated in response to requests from the community and NSW Police due to safety concerns," the spokesperson said.
"The speed limit will be reduced from 100 km/h to 80 km/h for an eight-and-a-half-kilometre stretch of the Princes Highway at Broadwater, adding about one and a half minutes to journey times. The limit will also be reduced from 100 km/h to 80 km/h on the Princes Highway at Pambula from 180 metres north of Stringybark Place to 120 metres north of Brunker Street.
"The speed zone review at both of these locations showed a significantly higher than average crash rate over the past five years, with 20 crashes recorded on the Broadwater stretch, including 13 that were moderate to serious, as well as two moderate injury crashes recorded within the Pambula review length.
"The review found a speed reduction to 80 km/h would better suit the roadside environment and reduce the likelihood and severity of crashes."
The spokesperson said the 50 km/h speed limit on Monaro Street at Pambula would be extended a further 300-metres south to slow motorists down entering a popular intersection.
"The review found relocating the 50 km/h to 80 km/h speed zone transition to the south of the intersection would be better fitting to the roadside environment which includes access to popular tourist attractions such as a local business and the wetlands," said the spokesperson.
They said the speed limit on Pambula Beach Road at Pambula would also be reduced from 80 km/h to 60 km/h from 70 metres west of McPherson Circuit to 190 metres west of the Catholic College access.
"A reduced speed limit of 60 km/h at this location will improve safety for pedestrians, cyclists, school children and property access," the spokesperson said.
"Speeding is the biggest contributor to road trauma in NSW so it's important that motorists are aware of the changed speed limits and follow the road rules."
Message boards will be onsite one to notify motorists of the changed speed limits.
