Merimbula venues in full swing as Jazz Festival approaches

James Parker
By James Parker
Updated June 5 2024 - 5:39pm, first published June 4 2024 - 1:26pm
Over the June long weekend, the Sapphire Coast will be in full swing as 500 musicians comprising nearly 90 bands attend the 42nd Merimbula Jazz Festival.

