Meet Peter Weir the Chocolatier from Pambula's very own chocolate factory

If Willy Wonka wore denim jeans, a navy jumper, socks covered in sheep and lived on the Sapphire Coast, he'd probably go by the name 'Peter Weir the Chocolatier.'
Nestled on Oaklands Pambula, the Bega Valley's first chocolate factory is situated, built with repurposed timbers from Kameruka Estate, and run by head chocolatier Peter.
Making chocolate was a far cry from Peter's previous career as an accountant, but after a meeting with Oaklands' Barry Moffatt a couple of years ago, the passion he'd developed as a 25-year-old in Geelong was once again revitalised.
After moving to Merimbula during his 30s, Peter planned to build a career from making and selling peppermint creams to the hotel and motel industry, but said difficulty had arose since handmade chocolates couldn't be made without blemish.
"I needed to make up a fondant without buying it, because I wanted it to be handmade, and then I had to find out how fondants worked, and sugars are unbelievably complicated and so many things can go wrong," the now, 76-year-old said.
"The chocolate would then cover my fondant, and then I'd add a special sugar mixed in called invertase which changes the structure of the sugar from firm, when you can mould it, before after a few weeks the invertase reacts with the other sugars and goes soft.
"But sometimes it would expand a little and it would then burst out of the chocolate, peppermint explosions, " he said.
Peter said the idea of selling to hospitality was brilliant, but the lack of equipment meant he couldn't make enough without them having some sort of problem.
Nowadays, Peter can be seen at Waratah Chocolate, where visitors can watch the manufacturing process and packing from the comfort of the retail space, as they gaze through a large glass viewing window.
Alternatively, they can wander the store and taste chocolate coated fruit and nuts, purchase delicious blocks of chocolate, scoops of ice-cream, or even challenge themselves to a 1.2 kilogram freckle.
Standing within the kitchen of stainless steel benches, the head chocolatier lifted up a double handled cheese knife which was being used to slice an impressively large block of rocky road after setting.
Moulds underneath benches sat patiently for use in a variety of sweet products, while two tempering machines heated and cooled mixtures to stabilize the chocolate for making confectionery.
"When you're going to melt chocolate at home, say you're going to dip your strawberries in it, you'll find once the chocolate has gone hard, when you put your hands on it, it melts straight away, soft quickly and has no snap," Peter said.
"To get it to be firm and not have fingerprints on it, and slight shrinkage, you temper the chocolate like you'd temper steel, where all crystals are melted and then you drop it down. I use Belgian chocolate and we can then use that chocolate to make a number of applications."
Upon leaving the kitchen, Peter picked up a small basket of chocolate covered sultanas as tourists passing through simultaneously entered the store, before he asked if they'd be interested to try one.
"You keep the teaspoon, I'll take the basket," the visiting gentleman said with a laugh.
