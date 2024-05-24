Magnet
Magnet's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Our People

Ex-mechanic salvages abandoned history destined for scrapyards

James Parker
By James Parker
Updated May 29 2024 - 4:41pm, first published May 24 2024 - 4:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

He used to be an Eden mechanic with two Blues Brothers inviting you in, but retired business owner John 'Doon' Rankin has now converted his workshop into his "man cave".

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Parker

James Parker

Journalist

I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Eden news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.