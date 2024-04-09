Many Hands invite to link with Bega Valley volunteers

Bega Valley Shire's not-for-profit organisations are invited to register for the Many Hands Volunteer Expo being held at the Oaklands Event Centre on May 25.
Council's community development coordinator, Melissa Blain-Woodley said this year the volunteer expo coincided with National Volunteer Week and was designed to provide exposure to the huge range of volunteering options across the shire and the opportunity to recruit new volunteers.
"The importance of volunteering in small rural communities cannot be overstated," Ms Blain-Woodley said.
"Volunteering binds, strengthens and propels our communities forward.
"The Many Hands Volunteer Expo is a fantastic opportunity to connect with like-minded people, explore volunteering options and contribute to positive change.
"We will also be running a free online workshop - Recruitment and Retention of Volunteers for your Organisation - two weeks before the expo to help volunteer groups to maximise opportunities when engaging with the community about volunteering."
Ms Blain-Woodley encouraged residents looking to give back to their community or who were passionate about a certain cause and want to lend a helping hand, to head along to the volunteer expo and see what captivated them.
"Perhaps you're interested in supporting community cultural events, social justice, the environment, where you live, learning new skills, or bridging a gap," Ms Blain-Woodley said.
"Exploring a diverse range of opportunities at the volunteer expo will set you on the right track."
Community organisations and groups can register to participate in the Many Hands Volunteer Expo via this link.
