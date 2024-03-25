Magnet
Magnet's complete view of property
Dreamcoat Theatre donates $20,000 to help shelter Bega Valley homeless

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
Updated March 27 2024 - 4:59pm, first published March 26 2024 - 10:30am
Dreamcoat Theatre donate $20,000 to the Social Justice Advocates of the Sapphire Coast. Pictures supplied

A volunteer organisation will build two more units to shelter the homeless in the Bega Valley after receiving a $20,000 donation from a theatre company.

Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist

Starting out as a reporter in Lightning Ridge in 2005, I returned to journalism in 2023 after 15 years spent in event production and technical services. Passionate about community news, contact me on ben.carr@austcommunitymedia.com.au or ph: 0484 524 000

