Dreamcoat Theatre donates $20,000 to help shelter Bega Valley homeless

A volunteer organisation will build two more units to shelter the homeless in the Bega Valley after receiving a $20,000 donation from a theatre company.
Dreamcoat Theatre handed over the donation, taking their total funds raised to $60,000 since 2016, to the Social Justice Advocates of the Sapphire Coast.
Advocates chair Peter Reid is blown away with the community support from Dreamcoat, who handed over all their profits from the recent production of Fidler on the Roof.
"(The donation) might mean another two families under shelter every night in the Bega Valley," he said.
"That (current) 65 figure might go up to 70 or 72. Most of the people who are sheltered in these units are either women and children and a lot of them are victims of domestic violence.
"It's sort of hitting a lot of home runs at once - this donation means we can afford to put another two units up."
The Social Justice Advocates rely on community support within the Far South Coast without the help of government grants. The organisation also focuses on supporting refugees and asylum seekers and advocating on issues like the environment and climate change.
"The Social Justice Advocates are humbled that organisations like Dreamcoat trust us to disperse money that they've raised for us amongst the community," Mr Reid said.
"It's very important to us that people trust us to distribute the money and they trust us that we know how to do that best."
Dreamcoat director Hayley Mayer said the community theatre group was built on the idea of giving back to the region. Since 2016 the group have staged four productions with all profits donated back into the community.
"We do it for the love of it," Ms Mayer said. "We do it for all the reasons like bringing together the community, fostering relationships, providing a warm, friendly and inclusive environment for people to come together and work on a project.
"That next level of being able to then bring more joy and support the community further is integral to the way our company's set up.
"The reason we choose (the Advocates) is because of how proactive they are in our community - consistently supporting the need."
Raising $20,000 from a community theatre production is no mean feat and Ms Mayer said Bega Valley residents jump at the chance to watch great entertainment while also knowing their ticket purchase is going to a worthy cause.
"It's a massive community effort from everyone," she said. "What we try to get out to the public when we're selling tickets is that by coming and supporting the show you're not only getting quality entertainment by locals for locals, but know once we cover our costs those profits go straight back into the community.
"So there is that incentive to come and support it."
