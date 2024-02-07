Exciting future for Bega Valley's Young Citizen of the Year - Tarra Glover

When Tarra Glover found out she'd been chosen as the 2024 Young Citizen of the Year in the Bega Valley Shire, the news seemed "surreal" for the 19 year old.
Praised for her work with the Far South Coast Police Citizens Youth Clubs (PCYC) over the years, her recent attainment of the Duke of Edinburgh Bronze Award and current accomplishments as manager of Eden Aspire, Tarra said her motivation for it all had come out of her love for community.
"I've always liked helping others out I guess and through PCYC I was able to do that and have been able to help out with a lot of different things which I've enjoyed a lot," she said.
Tarra said she first joined PCYC when she was in Year 9, participating in their boxing programs Fit for Life.
From there she got progressively more involved and began to help out, running activities and eventually getting a job at PCYC after she completed High School in 2022.
"I love working with kids, seeing them involved in activities and really enjoying themselves always brings me joy, especially knowing they have a place they can come to and have fun," she said.
"I think programs like these are important because it gives this safe space where kids can go to and enjoy themselves and not really worry about what's going on in their lives and it's a space where they can have fun with their friends or make new friends."
Tarra said one of her favourite memories while working at PCYC was when she helped organise three teams from Bega Valley and Eurobodalla shires to compete in the Nations of Origin rugby league knockout competition.
Nations of Origin is a multifaceted sport, cultural, education and leadership program that culminates around NAIDOC week annually.
"We took teams away for Nations of Origin and watching all the kids play footy and really get into it was a highlight for me," she said.
Through PCYC, Tarra has participated in Bluestar, was invited to a youth leadership camp in New Zealand and also invited to meet the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Edward.
"They taught us a lot about learning new skills and about leadership, so the biggest thing I think I'll take away from it is knowing that I can push myself to try new things and get out of my comfort zone," she said.
"About six or seven of us were invited to meet Prince Edward and it was pretty cool I mean I didn't really think I'd ever meet a prince of anything but you know I can tick that one off now."
Currently Tarra is enjoying her role as manager at Eden Aspire, an after school hours care organisation, which she has been working at since October 2023.
"When I went for a job there I thought I was only going to get a casual position but then I got offered the service manager position at Eden and that was a pretty big deal," she said.
"But I've told my manager at PCYC that I'm still happy to help out when I can because I still want to be involved with PCYC where I can be."
Tarra said she is also in the process of completing her Duke of Edinburgh Silver Award and plans to complete the Gold Award level too.
Looking ahead, Tarra said she was excited to see what the future had in store for her.
"To be honest I'm just excited to see what else could happen and what else I can push for," she said.
Tarra said if she had any advice to pass on from her lived experiences was that "if you want to do something, just do it. You never know what could happen".
