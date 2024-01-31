Don't miss a weekend of racing celebration Advertising Feature

Thrilling live racing at the Bega Cup Carnival. Picture by bradleyphotos.com.au

Why would you want to be anywhere but at the weekend-long Bega Cup Carnival?



As the jewel in NSW country racing, the Sapphire Coast Turf Club welcomes you to enjoy its amazing spectator facilities and watch the racing action with unrestricted views from all vantage points.



Dig out your best Hawaiian dress-up and head on down to the Bega Cup Carnival on Saturday, February 3 for a 12pm start.

For those dressed the part, day one will begin with a complimentary drink to enjoy while you watch seven races live.

Replenish yourself at the food vans, kiosk, and bars, while your kids enjoy special activities throughout the day.

After the races, the party continues at Saturday Night Calcutta at Club Sapphire Merimbula, with host Dave Stanley, 2024 Bega Cup Carnival ambassador Kayla Nisbet, and Millie Elliot (Boyle).

The proceeds of the auction items go to the Trainer Group Foundation and the Sapphire Coast Turf Club Charity Fund.

2024 Bega Cup ambassador, Kayla Nisbet. Picture supplied

Ms Nisbet, who has ridden close to 600 winners in her career, is the daughter of successful rider turned trainer, John Nisbet.

"I wanted to be a jockey for as long as I can remember," Ms Nisbet said.



"Mum says I started mentioning it when I was four."



The fun continues on Sunday, February 4, with eight races, more food and drink, and extra activities for the kids, including body art and face painting. The day will also see an anticipated fashion competition.



The best dressed family will win a Magic Mountain Family Pass, best dressed lady will receive an Aloha Eve voucher valued at $200, and the prize for best dressed man is a $100 voucher to spend at Wharf Restaurant.

Can't wait until the weekend? Never fear. The action starts early with two golfing day options on Friday, February 2, followed by the Bega Country Club Calcutta.