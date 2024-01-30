Magnet
Magnet's complete view of property
Flood levels up along with insurance and difficulties for low lying blocks

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated January 31 2024 - 4:38pm, first published January 30 2024 - 5:03pm
Lake Conjola flooding on November 28, 2023. Picture Gaven Hampstead
New one in 100 year flood estimates will see home insurance premiums increase across NSW and subject low lying land to planning controls that restrict or even prevent residential development.

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

