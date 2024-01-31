Magnet
Pambula Markets gets medieval, showcasing traditional crafts and...Vikings

James Parker
By James Parker
Updated February 7 2024 - 10:34pm, first published January 31 2024 - 12:51pm
Pambula Markets will be transported back centuries on Sunday, February 11, as it showcases the talents of artisans and craftspeople of the Far South Coast, alongside a group of Vikings.

James Parker

James Parker

Journalist

I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

