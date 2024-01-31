Pambula Markets gets medieval, showcasing traditional crafts and...Vikings

Pambula Markets will be transported back centuries on Sunday, February 11, as it showcases the talents of artisans and craftspeople of the Far South Coast, alongside a group of Vikings.
The event, which is being presented by Social Justice Advocates (SJA) and Pambula Rotary Club, will be running alongside Pambula Rotary Market at the recreation grounds between 8.30am and 12.30pm, with admission through gold coin donation.
After being approached by 'Snorri', from the Sea Wolves, a 9th Century Viking reenactment group who meet in Merimbula, with the idea of sharing the creative talents of the district, Gavin Bell from SJA began to organise a Medieval Festival.
The Sea Wolves, dressed in linen tunics, high breacher pants, leg wraps, and leather shoes, will share what reenactments mean to them both through crafts with bead-making, wire-weaving and inkle loom, and the weaponry they use including helmets, shields and swords.
The event will also include music, spoon and kuksa (traditional wooden cup) carver Polly Boyer along with his partner Rachel with her hand-driven lathe, traditional woodcraft, Eden spinners (knitting, crochet and weaving), shield painting for kids, and other local artisans.
Mr Bell said he thought the festival would assist the Pambula Rotary Market by bringing something different outside the normal stalls, and hoped the public would attend to check it out.
"It's about building up the day, getting as much as we can down on the day, make people come along, so a lot of the crafts that we do date back to the days we used to do spinning and yarns, and basket-weaving and the like," Mr Bell said.
"All these old skills that have partially gone, but there are still some small areas where this is still practiced."
He said he was organising blank shields so children could participate by painting designs on them, creating a memorable souvenir from the event.
If you or someone you know has a craft they want to share, or want to be apart of the event, contact Gavin Bell on 0411 564 120.
