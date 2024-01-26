Magnet
Magnet's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Australia Day 2024 in Bega a celebration of respect, selflessness

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated January 31 2024 - 4:39pm, first published January 26 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daniel Benzie and Fah Phoosang with daughter Nadia-Skye. Fah became an Australian citizen as part of Bega's Australia Day 2024 celebrations. Picture by Ben Smyth
Daniel Benzie and Fah Phoosang with daughter Nadia-Skye. Fah became an Australian citizen as part of Bega's Australia Day 2024 celebrations. Picture by Ben Smyth

"Australia is both young and old, wise and welcoming. It respects difference. It respects us all."

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Smyth

Ben Smyth

Editor

I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden

More from Latest News

Get the latest Eden news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.