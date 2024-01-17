A comprehensive introduction to AFL for beginners

No sport stokes the fires of passion quite like Australian Rules Football.

This article is in partnership with Neds.



Touch down in Australia, and you'll quickly grasp just how fervently Aussies adore their sports. It's not just a pastime here; it's an essential stitch in the country's social fabric, a constant topic of banter at gatherings, and a bonding force that unites or divides over shared allegiances or rivalries. Sure, they're fond of cricket, soccer, rugby, and basketball, but none stoke the fires of passion quite like Australian Rules Football.

Born in Victoria, the sport has blazed its trail across the nation, culminating in teams from Western Australia, Queensland, New South Wales, South Australia, and yes, Victoria, vying for glory in the premier slugfest - the Australian Football League (AFL).

Known by the locals as Aussie rules, AFL, or affectionately, 'the footy', it's an adrenaline-fuelled, physically intense sport that often looks like controlled chaos - a spectacular melee. But with a ball, of course!

You can get up-to-date AFL odds with Neds if you are into sports betting. Just make sure to do your research and follow responsible gambling practices.

Understanding the objective of AFL

Right, you might look at the AFL and think, "Blimey! It's a free-for-all down there!" But trust me, underneath that bedlam, there are rules - lots of 'em! But hey, if you're tuning in for the first time, let's not get bogged down in all those nitty-gritty details.



It's all about the thrill, mate! Here's the skinny: When a player makes a clean catch (or a "mark"), they get a free shot - no tackling allowed - and they can shoot a kick or handball into some open space. But that's not all!

Other "free kicks" crop up when a player is tackled high, pushed from the front or back, or if they fumble the ball or toss it during a tackle. Then, the tackler gets a free kick. And here's the best bit: players can dart around wherever they please, with no offside rule or restrictions to hem them in.

Each team has 18 players running riot on the field, with four subs on standby, ready to swap in at any moment. And yep, there's a heap more - about 257, give or take - rules to unravel, but let's just keep it simple for now.

Tracing the origins of Australian Rules Football

So, where did all this delightful mayhem originate? Well, the exact roots of AFL can be a bit controversial, but here's the skinny. Picture this: It's the mid-1800s, the biting chill of winter descends, and your cricket season is on hiatus. So, what do a group of lads from the Melbourne Cricket Club do?

They hatch a plan to invent a brand new sport to keep those cricketing muscles spry during the off-season. Borrowing a few elements here and there from other sports - a rugby-like ball for one - they crafted a set of rules, intentionally diverging from the English rugby they were all too familiar with.

One of these innovative chaps, Tom Wills, had supposedly frolicked in his younger days with a traditional Aboriginal game, 'Marngrook.' It seems this game's skills left a lasting impression, influencing the formulation of AFL's unique rules.

Fast forward to 1858, and the Melbourne Football Club took flight, enduring to this day as an AFL stalwart. They boast one heck of a heritage, staking their claim as one of the world's oldest sporting clubs.

Choosing your AFL team: A guide for new fans

Ready to immerse yourself in the AFL and join the ranks of the diehard fans? Well, choosing a team is the first step to that. But fair warning, ask any Aussie friend which team you should support, and be ready for a myriad of impassioned suggestions!

You see, the AFL has its roots firmly planted in the Victorian Football League (VFL), a robust league that held sway across the nation for a century. About three decades ago, the VFL evolved into the AFL we now know.

When picking your team, plenty of names might ring a bell - Adelaide, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne. However, you'll also stumble upon a few curious ones like Carlton, Richmond, Essendon, and Collingwood. And no, they're not exotic Aussie locales, but rather inner Melbourne suburbs that scaled the VFL heights and continue to flex their muscles in today's AFL. Sounds a bit like Chelsea, Arsenal, and Tottenham carving out their London allegiances, doesn't it?