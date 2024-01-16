Australia Day Awards: Carina named Shire Citizen of the Year

Each year, Bega Valley Shire Council recognises outstanding achievements and contribution to the local community through its Citizen of the Year Award, Senior Citizen of the Year Award and Young Citizen of the Year Award.
The 2024 Citizen of the Year is Carina Severs.
Carina Severs is an active member of the Eden community and surrounding villages. She volunteers for several organisations, including the Clean Curalo Project, Eden Chamber of Commerce, Eden Recovery & Resilience Alliance and the Department of Primary Industries' PI Eden Sentinel Bee Hive monitoring.
Carina supports people in need by offering assistance with lawnmowing, shopping, transport and other tasks. She is also known for her various contributions to the community, such as cakes stalls, coordinating kids' activities, advocating for the use of empty buildings and running first aid and barista courses.
Carina has been a driving force behind the development of community organisations and has supported many locals in accessing support and grants following the bushfires. She is passionate about social wellbeing and helps community groups with their grant applications, budgets, acquittals and governance requirements.
She is currently working on several projects, including the Bega Valley L2P Driver Mentor Program, refurbishing Aslings Beach Rockpool, and establishing a designated Community Hall and Community Centre for Eden. As the chairperson of the Eden Log Cabin Committee, Carina has been instrumental in increasing the cabin's use for the betterment of the local community.
If she sees a need within her community or someone asks for help, Carina is there.
Carina is one of several citizens being recognised and celebrated on Australia Day in Bega. Click here for details on the Littleton Gardens event.
