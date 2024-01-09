Family holidays still important despite the cost of living pressures

Despite cost of living pressures, families are continuing to spend their summer holidays on the Far South Coast, although Visitor Information Centres in Merimbula and Eden have noticed a couple of changes.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Both Hanna Marshall at the Merimbula Visitor Information Centre and Clair Mudaliar at Eden's Visitor Information Centre said the pre-season was busier than usual.
Both towns were busy for Christmas and the New Year with caravan sites and motels the favoured options.
"We noticed a lot more COVID caravanners - people who bought their caravan during COVID. People came in looking for sites or wanting to know where they could park their caravans," Ms Marshall said.
"The cabins and motels were all full but some of the high end apartments had gaps."
Ms Marshall put this down minimum stay lengths in a market which was switching to shorter stays.
"Instead of seven to 10 day holidays, people are coming for three to five days. It's been a trend for a couple of years; people are still going on holiday but for a shorter time," Ms Marshall said.
Ms Mudalair said that with six caravan parks in Eden, the town was really busy.
"We were absolutely chockers and between Boxing Day and New Year's Eve you couldn't find a bed in Eden and we're still very busy," Ms Mudalair said.
"We're a slightly different market from Merimbula with a majority of caravan park accommodation. Quite often we're seeing families who come here every year, or even families who have been coming here for a couple of generations, returning."
Ms Mudalair said tourism in general was feeling the effects of the cost of living rises but it wasn't affecting Eden.
Staffing has been a challenge throughout the Bega Valley and there was nowhere open for Christmas Day in Merimbula. People were directed to Eden where the Great Southern Inn and Seahorse Inn were open but both had been fully booked six weeks prior, Ms Mudaliar said.
"I think people are trying to look after the staff they have, and not burn them out. Generally the cafes and restaurants are trying to balance their opening hours and they're not all trading seven days a week."
But she said many businesses had accommodated the arrival of cruise ships - this season being the busiest to date - opening earlier than usual for passengers.
The New Year's Eve fireworks at Merimbula were a big success, Ms Marshall said and definitely brought people into town.
"We had people call to ask about the fireworks and say they would be coming if they were on. It's something that adds to the overall experience and people remember they had a really nice time. We're super grateful to the sponsors who got us over the line with funding," Ms Marshall said.
She said people were choosing to spend their money on experiences such as Navigate Expeditions, Coastal Adventures (boat trips) and visiting Potoroo Palace.
One of the success stories at the Eden Visitor Information Centre has been the Tiny Zoo which has it's own space there.
"It's been an all-weather offering for cruise ship passengers who get to see some native wildlife and maybe pat the animals and have a photo taken with them. It's also been popular for families holidaying too. It's the only one in Australia and so we're extremely lucky,' she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.