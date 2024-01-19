Creative Lines on track to further success with launch of Eden bike store

Within a white weatherboard cottage on Flinders Street surrounded by a multitude of mountain bikes, alongside a vintage caravan-converted-cafe, and next to a large black shipping container, a new family business has established itself.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Creative Lines celebrated its fifth birthday in December, originally consisting of the walking and mountain bike trail-building business, the company added a bike store in December 2023, only a short distance from the entrance to Gravity Eden's 58 kilometres of tracks.
Directors and trail specialists, Yully Dingo Forest and Erin Halloran, said the location ticked all the right boxes and had already developed loyal customers who attended the store almost every day, to see what's new on the floor or grab a coffee.
It was about creating a vibe, a scene, a bike store isn't just a bike store, it's a location. People go to towns to visit the bike store location, that's why we're not in the main street, and we're closer to the trail head," Erin said.
"It's definitely serving its purpose just how we wanted it to which is great. In all of this [you] take a massive gamble, but definitely been a case of build it and they will come - and hopefully ride away on one of our bikes."
Stocking a variety of leading brands including hardtails, e-bikes, dual suspension, and children's bikes, and with the ability to hire carbon-fibre and wide tyred kids bikes, and demo fleet high-end world cup spec bikes, Creative Lines Bike Store aimed to pair people with the bike right for them.
"The e-bike makes it more accessible, like fitness level doesn't matter as much when you're on the e-bike, it brings people of all different levels, they're still going to ride differently, but the playing field is not so broad," Erin said.
"People can go out and ride, hanging out with their mates, more so than if you're not fit or confident, which is really cool."
With beaming smiles, a young father and son returned two mountain bikes they had hired for use at Gravity Eden, the "unreal" trails in their backyard.
And though drenched in sweat their grins were unwavering, especially since they were about to treat themselves to a bacon and egg roll alongside fellow riders from their new riding community.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.