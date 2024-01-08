Celebration of Uncle Ossie at the Robbie Burns Hotel, Wyndham

Owner of the Robbie Burns Hotel, Wyndham, Katie Pye has arranged a special event for Australia Day, January 26, one which she hopes will offer an opportunity to share in a celebration of different cultures with music, dance and poetry.
"At the heart of a the event is a tribute to Uncle Ossie Cruse, the pastor who has has been welcoming people to the Far South Coast and holding the Indigenous community together in his loving kindness for 90 years," Ms Pye said.
"This is an opportunity to come together to celebrate the beauty of the land we live on and our good fortune, but it has been at the expense of others."
She asked Uncle Ossie what he would like to call the day and he spoke about the desire to see people accept the differences and celebrate that we are all one.
"His message is Giiyong Mudjilali (friends walking together), as we all walk together and on this day, he will be expressing that we are not separate, but one people," Ms Pye said.
Uncle Ossie continues to campaign for reconciliation and social justice for Aboriginal people and was involved in drawing up of the Uluru Statement from the Heart. In 1981, he and Michael Anderson, one of the four people who set up the tent embassy opposite Old Parliament House, Canberra, were joined by Gough Whitlam on a tour of Africa, to advise Commonwealth Heads of Government of the discrimination against Aboriginal people.
The event at the Robbie Burns Hotel will start at midday when food will be available and the bar will open. It will flow through the afternoon with a formal welcome to country at 2pm by Uncle Ossie.
There will be music from Far South Coast Aboriginal choir Djinama Yilaga, Robyn Martin and Band, Mayfair Lane, Three Stories and Eliane Morel.
Robyn Martin has written a song for Uncle Ossie and will be performing it on the day along with songs from her latest album, Milk and Honey.
"Let's celebrate the day from all perspectives. We want to make it collaborative; there'a lot on and we want people to settle in and enjoy the activities and conversation," Ms Pye said.
"Simon the barman will make alcoholic and non-alcoholic cocktails."
Robbie Burns Hotel will be open from midday with bar and food available. Meal reservations appreciated (call Robbie Burns Hotel 0407 474 459).
Tickets ($29 or $70 for a family) for the afternoon of multicultural, musical and performance events are available at Humanitix.
