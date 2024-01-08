Magnet
Magnet's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Celebration of Uncle Ossie at the Robbie Burns Hotel, Wyndham

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated January 10 2024 - 4:26pm, first published January 8 2024 - 4:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Robby and pastor Uncle Ossie Cruse MBE AM. Picture by Toni Houston.
Robby and pastor Uncle Ossie Cruse MBE AM. Picture by Toni Houston.

Owner of the Robbie Burns Hotel, Wyndham, Katie Pye has arranged a special event for Australia Day, January 26, one which she hopes will offer an opportunity to share in a celebration of different cultures with music, dance and poetry.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denise Dion

Denise Dion

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Eden news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.