Buy locally grown produce at Nethercote spring market

Fresh local produce will be available at the Nethercote spring market on Saturday, January 27.
Enjoy the laid back country atmosphere at Nethercote Hall while you buy local produce, have a barbecue brunch or catch up with friends over homemade cake and coffee while listening to live music on the back deck.
In season will be apples, avocados, basil, beans, beetroot, cabbages, capsicums, celery, chillies, chokos, corn, cucumber, eggs, garlic, honey, kale, leeks, lettuce, lemongrass, limes, nashi, nectarines, onions, oranges, oysters, parsley, peaches, plums, potatoes, pumpkins, raspberries, rhubarb, sage, shallots, silverbeet, snow peas, spring onions, squash, strawberries, sweet potato, tomatoes and zucchinis.
There will also be smoked products from Eden based Sapphire Smokehouse, new stallholder Mystery Bay Kelp with their range of kelp seasonings, cheeses, honey, jams, sauces and pickles, delicious fresh baked goods, chilli products, fermented food, bare-rooted fruit and nut trees from Sapphire Nursery so you can grown your own, all produced on Nethercote's doorstep.
2 Hearts Farm will also be there with Mediterranean organic soul food.
If you have some fresh home produce to sell, but not enough for a stall of your own, you can sell it through the market's growers' stall. Drop your produce off to Nethercote Hall between 3pm and 4pm on Friday afternoon the day before the market, or before 8am on market day.
The Nethercote Produce Market donates a large portion of its profits to a worthy local food-related cause, which you can support by buying your morning cuppa from the morning tea stall, fruit and vegies from the growers' stall or raffle tickets for the bumper market hamper, that contains samples of delicious goodies from each of the stallholders and is drawn just before noon.
The market recommends mask wearing, vaccinations and sanitising frequently to keep everyone COVID-safe. Customers are asked to provide exact change where possible to reduce cash handling, as many stalls do not have EFTPOS.
Don't forget to bring your own bags or basket to help reduce waste, as single use plastic bags cannot be provided.
The Nethercote Produce Market is always happy to hear from people who'd like to help set up, wash dishes (there is a dishwasher), serve morning tea or pack up. Contact Michelle on 0400 341282 if you can lend a hand.
The market opens at 8am for the early birds and closes at noon and the hall is situated on the corner of Back Creek and Nethercote Roads.
