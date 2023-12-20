Eden High School celebrate ATAR results and new pathways opening up

Thursday's release of HSC results and ATARs is being celebrated by students and staff at Eden Marine High School, but that's not all they're celebrating.
Deputy principal of the school, Bradley Milner, said the "real success" story for this year's graduating class was the number of students that had gotten early entry offers to universities, gotten into trades they like or found career pathways that interest them.
"When you look at the students here, potentially all of them have gotten where they wanted to go or started along the career pathway they're interested in," he said.
Mr Milner said the staff at the school were very proud of the resilience and hard work the students had shown in their HSC year.
"Over the past year this particular cohort has worked hard as a cohesive unit to do well and looked after each other at the same time," he said.
"The students seem to be fairly happy with the results and the school's happy with their growth and progress."
The school saw three of its graduating students achieve high results, these included Indigo Keaney, Josh Farinski and Zoe Chapple.
Josh Farinski said he had initially been stoked to discover his results but when he received news that he'd been one of the top performing students of the school he was shocked.
"I got a call from Ms Bond and she said I was second in the year and I just thought 'wow', that was a lot to process," he said.
Josh said he was looking forward to going straight into university, the goal being to study a bachelor of science at the University of Melbourne.
"It's a lovely campus there and when I looked into going there earlier I noticed they had a special access scheme, which meant that they dropped the ATAR from an 85 to a 74 because of where I live," he said.
"So that took a lot of weight off me when I was studying."
Looking back on the exam period Josh said the experience of sitting the HSC exams had been unlike any of the trials and previous experiences.
"Every exam there's a very palpable sense of how everyone else feels in the room and the importance of it, it's an interesting experience," he said.
"Every time you finish an exam, you're going back to studying through another terms work of revision and it's just a great feeling to be done with that."
Josh said if he had any advice to pass onto future students it would be to understand the equal importance of studying and taking necessary breaks.
"I feel what's really important is the break periods, where you didn't do anything, even if it felt like you should be doing something important," he said.
"Having that little break is a lot more beneficial that putting in continuous hours of study, in some cases anyway."
When it came to sitting the exams Josh said taking a relaxed attitude towards the process had really helped him.
"There's so much weight placed upon the exams and it feels incredibly important and incredibly stressful but what I found is by taking a lot more of a relaxed attitude towards it, it helped me go through it a lot easier," he said.
Looking ahead Josh said he was waiting with excitement for the university offers to come out from VTAC and UAC for his university preferences, the University of Melbourne being his top choice.
