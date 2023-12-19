Magnet
Christmas on Imlay's success inspires plans to grow the late night shopping event

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
December 21 2023
Christmas on Imlay continues in its tradition to bring in the guest of honour - Santa - in by fire truck.
Eden was aglow with Christmas cheer, as kids ran up to Santa to get their photos taken and families strolled through the main street of town for the annual late night shopping event.

