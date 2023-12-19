Christmas on Imlay's success inspires plans to grow the late night shopping event

Eden was aglow with Christmas cheer, as kids ran up to Santa to get their photos taken and families strolled through the main street of town for the annual late night shopping event.
The annual event was hosted by the Eden Chamber of Commerce, with its president Eric Wolske saying they couldn't have pulled it off without the help of their fantastic volunteers, the support of local businesses and community groups and of course their sponsors.
Two of Santa's helpers, or in this case, helpers of the Eden Chamber of Commerce were especially praised by Mr Wolske, for their hard work in organising the event hosted on Imlay Street on December 14.
"All the credit really goes to two key people Maree O'Neill and Kim Harrison-Hewitt who have been instrumental in getting it all off the ground, organising the participants and shop events," he said.
"They didn't stop all night, walking up and down that street so many times to drop things off, lend a hand and keep people informed."
Mr Wolske said the chamber committee was grateful to all involved with the event, from council closing the road, to ESSCI's support which included the popular chocolate wheel fundraiser and sausage sizzle.
"We also had the Eden Men's shed involved and the Community Access Centre had a stall up selling CDs and distributing the newly produced disaster preparedness plan," he said.
People were also kept entertained with live music from local band Red Heart Blue that performed near the Great Southern Inn and on the other end of the street, near the post office, 2SEA the Southern Community Radio station were set up with presenters Mark and Sheldon behind the microphones.
Mr Wolske said the event had been a great success and a build on the previous year, with hopes to keep growing the event to make it bigger and better.
"It was well received, obviously Santa was a bit of a draw card and we managed to get him to come down here a little bit earlier than normal to entertain the kids for a few hours," he said.
Santa as per usual had arrived in one of the local fire brigade trucks, to the delight of kids.
"The kids took lots of selfies with Santa and family pictures, it's always a key event and we're thankful to the Rural Fire Service for bringing him into town on the fire truck," Mr Wolske said.
Mr Wolske said it had been great to see the turnout on the day and the number of community groups and businesses that jumped on board to take part in the event.
"It's just great to see them stay open later and be available for people that don't normally get the chance to come to town and do a bit of shopping," he said.
"I think we have to thank the volunteers from all the local community groups that were involved on the day, they do a remarkable job not just for events like these but throughout the year and it's no easy task."
"So if anyone wants to get involved next year to help make it a little bigger and better, or they have ideas, feel free to put your hands up."
Those interested in taking part can contact Maree O'Neill via email: mareeoneill1958@gmail.com or contact the Eden Chamber of Commerce via their website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.