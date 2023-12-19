Go paddling or boating 'like your life depends on it', says Marine Rescue

After a devastating start to the boating season on the South Coast, Marine Rescue NSW is asking people in the Eurobodalla and Bega Valley Shire to boat or paddle "like their life depends on it".
Marine Rescue NSW Inspector Glenn Sullivan urged boaters to cross bars with caution, in a statement released on Tuesday, December 19.
"The coastal bars are significantly increased with risk at Moruya, Narooma, Merimbula and Batemans Bay," he said.
"If an easterly swell is rolling through, Bermagui Harbour can also become quite treacherous for people who are inexperienced," he said.
The statement was released after a man's body was found on December 18, just seven days after an unmanned boat washed ashore on Haywards Beach near Bermagui.
Police are yet to formally identify the body, however they believe it is the body of a 60-year-old Victorian man whose boat washed ashore.
Mr Sullivan said boaters should check conditions before setting out. He said boaters should always hit the water with somebody else if they are attempting to cross a bar for the first time.
"Seek advice from Marine Rescue NSW on where the best options are going in or out in that particular area and what other navigation aids are available to you," he said.
If a boat becomes capsized, passengers should stay with the vessel and hold on to any floating objects.
"Try and raise the alarm with either your flares, your mobile phone if it is in a waterproof cover and always carry a marine band radio with you so you will be able to call for assistance," Mr Sullivan said.
In the first 11 months of 2023, the six Marine Rescue NSW units in Batemans Bay, Tuross Moruya, Narooma, Bermagui, Merimbula and Eden completed 231 search and rescue missions and returned 481 people to shore.
