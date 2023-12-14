Lands Minister Steve Kamper confirms details of wharf site transfer

The NSW government has confirmed the land on Eden's Imlay Street adjacent to the wharf will be transferred as freehold to Eden Local Aboriginal Land Council.
The announcement follows ACM's story on December 13 about the significant transfer of land.
The Eden Local Aboriginal Land Council said it would like to work with the community and local council to determine the future use of the land.
The former Sapphire Coast Marine Discovery Centre site was owned by Crown Lands, who sublet the site to other residential, hospitality and commercial tenants.
In 2020, the building was closed following building condition assessment reports finding it presented a serious safety risk to tenants and visitors to the site and was beyond serviceable repair.
It was later demolished in 2021.
Under the Aboriginal Land Rights Act 1983, Local Aboriginal Land Councils and the NSW Aboriginal Land Council have a right to lodge land claims on Crown land.
Land claims must be assessed against non-discretionary statutory criteria in the Aboriginal Land Rights Act 1983, including whether the crown land was lawfully used or occupied, or is needed for an essential public purpose or as residential lands.
Eden Local Aboriginal Land Council chairman BJ Cruse said they wanted to see what potential the site had, given all the other activities at the wharf.
"We might be able to put back a new building with more space for shops and food outlets," Mr Cruse said.
"As chair of Eden LALC, I wish to express sincere appreciation for the positive actioning of the land claim system and the granting of such a significant parcel of land that is going to aid in the advancement of Aboriginal people and assist in closing the gap initiatives," Mr Cruse said.
Minister for Lands and Property Steve Kamper said it was a great example of how community outcomes could be delivered through the realisation of Aboriginal land rights.
"The return of this land to the Eden Local Aboriginal Land Council will ensure the future of this important site can be put to productive use for the benefit of the local Aboriginal community and the wider Eden community," Mr Kamper said.
Member for Bega Dr Michael Holland said he was pleased to see a positive resolution for the land, delivering an outcome for the people of Eden that he trusted would allow the full potential of the location to be realised.
