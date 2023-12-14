Magnet
Lands Minister Steve Kamper confirms details of wharf site transfer

By Staff Reporters
Updated December 20 2023 - 3:47pm, first published December 14 2023 - 6:15pm
The land at Eden Wharf which used to house shops and cafes. Picture by Denise Dion
The land at Eden Wharf which used to house shops and cafes. Picture by Denise Dion

The NSW government has confirmed the land on Eden's Imlay Street adjacent to the wharf will be transferred as freehold to Eden Local Aboriginal Land Council.

