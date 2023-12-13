Eden students crowned South Coast champions at Davidson Shield competition

Spirits are soaring within Eden Marine High School after their cricket team was crowned the South Coast champions in the Davidson Shield.
The sweet victory had been won over their opponent Warilla, which they lost to in last year's final game.
This years game marked the second time the team had made it to the finals. The match hosted in Nowra on Tuesday December 12, saw the Eden team win with 180 runs.
"We played them last year in the final and they beat us fairly convincingly, so yeah when the boys won we were stoked," coach of the team, Michelle Bond said.
Ms Bond said both teams had played really well on the day, with the competition being "neck to neck" the whole way through.
"It was a really good game, they all played really well and didn't give up," she said.
"It was a slow field on the day because it was very green there and it slowed the ball down a lot, so it was really hard to get a four on that field."
Ms Bond said that by half way through the game, it became apparent that their best chance at winning was to keep scoring singles.
"At the half way mark Warilla were 2 for 88, they hadn't lost many wickets, so when when we regrouped, we had a bit of a discussion about how things were going and everyone was happy," she said.
Ms Bond said there had been several highlights to the day including strong bowls by Lawrie Mudaliar, Joey Elton that got three wickets and 34 runs who was then replaced by Walter Blewit when he was run out.
Walter was commended by Ms Bond for hitting the winning single run and for staying on till the very end - alongside the captain Rahul Mudaliar who Ms Bond called the team's "most powerful player".
Ms Bond said another highlight on the day had been to see the Mudaliar brothers play together and have Lawrence Mudaliar, their grandfather, come out to the game to support the boys.
"It was really nice, their grandfather came to watch the game and he was the only spectator we had yesterday. Whereas Warilla had a few grandparents, parents and friends watching along the sidelines," she said.
"Funnily enough it happened to be Lawrie's best game he's played this year, he bowled really well and got 52 before he was caught."
Ms Bond said she had to contain the boy's excitement when the game finished and asked them to hold back before running out onto the field.
"I had to tell them to wait a second until the umpire had done all the stuff so that we didn't get penalised and then I let them go and they ran out onto the field and congratulated Rahul and Walter," she said.
Ms Bond said the win for team went beyond the joy of the players, but extended throughout the school and town.
"None of our school's teams have ever gotten to that stage in the Davidson Shield before and this has really put Eden on the map again," she said.
"It's really good for our school and has really boosted morale as well."
Ms Bond said the sweet victory for the Far South Coast was also deeply satisfying for the team after all the times they had been underestimated by other teams in previous matches.
"We're a small school on the South Coast, the last one before you hit the Victorian border and no one's heard of us, so here we are second year in a row at the final and now we've won," she said.
"We might be a little school but we can do just as well as any of those other bigger schools."
Ms Bond said they would find out more details about the state championship in coming weeks but said the boys were excited to be facing other champions from surrounding regions at the knockout competition in Sydney early next year.
