Eden students crowned South Coast champions at Davidson Shield competition

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
Updated December 13 2023 - 4:40pm, first published 2:00pm
Eden Marine High School's 2023 cricket team wins against Warilla in the final for the Davidson Shield competition on December 12. Picture supplied.
Spirits are soaring within Eden Marine High School after their cricket team was crowned the South Coast champions in the Davidson Shield.

