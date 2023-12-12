Eden's beloved New Year Fireworks return

Eden's annual fireworks display is set to return, with the Eden Service and Social Club (ESSCI) announcing they'll be hosting the fireworks again.
Essci President, Jim Chenhall said the Essci New Year Fireworks have become an integral part of Eden's New Year celebrations over the last 20 years.
"We are ready to put on a spectacular display this year to get us ready for 2024," he said.
The event will be hosted at the Eden Sports Ground, with the fireworks beginning at 9.30pm.
Mr Chenhall said the traditional midnight display has been moved to 9.30pm to allow more families to join in to welcome in the New Year.
"Local pyrotechnicians Dave and Ella Hanshaw and their team from Burragate have prepared a dazzling display that has been handpicked to suit Eden," he said.
"The Eden New Year's Eve fireworks have become well known for their spectacular presentation."
Mr Chenhall said the fireworks display had always brought together many visitors, along with locals who came together "in their hundreds to see this free display".
Mr Chenhall said the display was made possible with the help of their generous sponsors - Bendigo Community Bank, Twofold Ladies Club, Imagine Eden, Eden Killer Whale Museum, Chris Wilson, J Michelin & Sons, Eden Concrete, LW&CK Cocks, Piazzetta Pellet Heater's Aust. Eden Motel, Eden Gateway Holiday Park , Garden of Eden C'van Park and Reflections Holiday Park.
