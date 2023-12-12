Magnet
Eden's beloved New Year Fireworks return


By Amandine Ahrens
Updated December 12 2023 - 5:00pm, first published 4:56pm
Eden's annual fireworks is set to return after a two year hiatus. Stock image.
Eden's annual fireworks display is set to return, with the Eden Service and Social Club (ESSCI) announcing they'll be hosting the fireworks again.

