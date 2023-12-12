Magnet
Home/News/Latest News

Stan Soroka named outstanding contributor at Sapphire Coast event

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated December 13 2023 - 4:45pm, first published December 12 2023 - 11:33am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Rogers who took the photo which was presented to Stan Soroka for being named outstanding contributor to tourism for 2023. Picture by Denise Dion
David Rogers who took the photo which was presented to Stan Soroka for being named outstanding contributor to tourism for 2023. Picture by Denise Dion

Stan Soroka was recognised as the outstanding contributor to tourism for 2023 at the Sapphire Coast Tourism Industry Briefing held at the Bega Civic Centre.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denise Dion

Denise Dion

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Eden news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.