How to choose your first electric vehicle: Top 5 tips

With a push to a sustainable future, governments are incentivising the purchase of electric vehicles. Picture Shutterstock

The average Australian drives a little over 12,000kms per year: that's a lot of money you spend on petrol - around $1500 - and a lot of avoidable toxic emissions clouding our air.

With a push to move towards a sustainable future, many governments are incentivising the purchase of electric vehicles and manufacturers are responding with newer, more diverse

options.

There are three types of electric vehicles:

-Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs)

-Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs)

-Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs)

Electric vehicles are taking a noticeable chunk of new car sales at 8% and climbing. While hybrids used to be the go-to, the improvement of battery capacity of BEVs has seen them become the preference for Australians wanting to make the switch from petrol vehicles.

To decide which vehicle may be best for you, consider these key points:

a. How far do you typically drive?

b. How many people will be in the car?

c. What kind of driving will you be doing? Built up city driving, long drives up the coast, etc?

Here we go over your top 5 tips for choosing your first electric vehicle, the most important considerations and weighing up how your vehicle will fit with your lifestyle.

1. Your budget

What are you willing to spend on your new car? Higher upfront costs and the price of setting up charging infrastructure in your home can be off-putting, but investing in an electric vehicle will likely save you money long term.

You could be sitting in a brand new electric car for as little as $26,000, and as little as $12,000 for a second hand vehicle. The most popular EV's, including the dominating Tesla models Y and 3, are in the $30,000-$70,000 price range.

2. Should you buy a new or used electric vehicle?

Many people wonder: should you buy a used electric car?

Well, there are a few things to weigh up...

If buying a second hand car, factor in the battery's condition and any remaining warranties.

Consider the resale value of purchasing your EV new; the average depreciation value after 3 years is around 40 per cent - Does this leave you room to trade in and upgrade in the future?

3. What kind of car do you like to drive?

No matter what style of car you prefer, there's an EV for you! Electric cars are available in sedans, SUVs, compact hatches, trucks and of course luxury vehicles.

4. Travel habits and lifestyle

How big is your everyday commute? If you're travelling long distances, pay extra attention to the battery capacity of your EV. The average Australian commutes 15km to work daily; this is a walk in the park for most EV's, with batteries lasting between 200-490 kms per charge.

You should also consider how many people will be travelling in your vehicle on a usual day. If you can opt for a smaller sized vehicle, there are advantages in the charging department. One important point to remember: the bigger the vehicle, the bigger the battery, the bigger the charging time.

5. Charging locations and charging speed

Where are your closest and most convenient charging points? Are there charging stations at work? At the supermarket? Consider looking at vehicles with fast charge compatibility to be sure you're not caught off guard when you need to head out.

Factor is the costs to set up charging infrastructure at home. Depending on the brand, you're looking at a $600-$2500 price range on average. Charge during off-peak times or consider installing solar panels to slash the ongoing costs.

You're in charge!

Electric vehicles are tipped to become more accessible and affordable in the future, with many car manufacturers opting for the more sustainable electric models over old-school, carbon emitting vehicles.

EV's differ greatly; before you get caught up in make and model, think about how you will be using the car, where your charging points are and your overall budget. Should you buy a used electric car? There are pros and cons.



With a greater number of vehicles hitting the market in the next few years, more people will be upgrading their EV's and the number and quality of used cars will likely increase.

